What you need to know
- A Twitter leaker has released photos of some iPhone 2G prototypes.
- They reveal a sneak peek behind the scenes of iPhone development.
- Turns out the iPhone could've had an engraved mute switch.
Twitter leaker DongleBookPro has shared unreleased photos of some iPhone 2G prototypes.
iPhone 2G prototypes, with unreleased features pic.twitter.com/Ukn8yNqkR7— Dongle (@DongleBookPro) August 8, 2020
The photos not only reveal the prototype's design, but also some cool internal testing software. The design across the prototypes is roughly the same, save for a few millimetres difference in the high of the mute switches. One cool addition is an engraved notification bell in one of the mute switches, the mechanical button to mute the iPhone is one of its longest-surviving original features.
Design wise, the photos reveal how the original iPhone's iconic black strip on the back of the phone was a mainstay of all the early versions.
Take a trip down memory lane with our original iPhone tribute:
The original iPhone, code named M68 and model number iPhone1,1, had a 3.5-inch screen at 320x480 and 163ppi, a quad-band 2G EDGE data radio, 802.11b.g Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 2.0 EDR, and a 2 megapixel camera. It was powered by an ARM-based Samsung 1176JZ(F)-S processor and PowerVR MBX Lite 3D graphics, with an 1400 mAh battery, and had 128MB of RAM on board, as well as 4GB or 8GB of NAND Flash storage. The iPhone could also be charged - and synced to iTunes - via the same 30-pin Dock connector as Apple's incredibly popular iPod.
The original iPhone debuted on January 9, 2007, and a 4GB storage model cost a whopping $499. Later that year, 8GB became the base storage, and its price was dropped to $399. On just four carriers across four countries, Apple's iPhone sold 6 million units before it was replaced by the iPhone 3G.
