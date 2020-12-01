What you need to know
- The iPhone 8 and later now supports FaceTime 1080p video calls over Wi-Fi.
- iPhone 12 models get the higher resolution on 5G as well.
Reported by MacMagazine (via 9to5Mac), iPhone 8 models and later now support 1080p FaceTime HD video calls over Wi-Fi. iPhone 12 models not only support the higher resolution over Wi-Fi but 5G as well. The upgrade apparently came as part of the release of iOS 14.2 despite Apple not mentioning the upgrade in its release notes.
The difference was verified when the outlet looked at iPhone specification history on Apple's website and noticed that the feature was missing for iPhone models like the iPhone XR until November 9.
After some digging, MacMagazine noticed Apple quietly updated the specs pages for devices like iPhone XR shortly after iOS 14.2 debuted in November ... We discovered this because the iPhone XR spec page, for example, did not list video calls via FaceTime HD (1080p) until November 4th, but started to list from November 9th.
The report from MacMagazine says that the jump in video quality has been "quite noticeable" for the FaceTime calls they have tested across the iPhone models that support 1080p FaceTime calls.
Unread 2.4 brings improved widgets and a re-worked interface
RSS is far from dead and Unread is one of the best ways to read your feeds. Unread 2.4 makes it even better!
Meet Addy and Michael in the latest 'Stillwater' Apple TV+ trailer
The wise panda is always helping his friends and this trailer is all about them.
CardioBot 5.1 adds iOS 14 widgets and more – and we're giving it away!
CardioBot supports iOS 14 widgets and Apple Watch Series 6's blood oxygen sensor. What happens when you put the two together?
Protect your AirPods charging case... with a case!
Your AirPods case is the perfect protection for your AirPods, but who protects the protectors? We've rounded up a cool collection of cases for your precious buds, with a style and on a budget to suit everyone.