Reported by MacMagazine (via 9to5Mac), iPhone 8 models and later now support 1080p FaceTime HD video calls over Wi-Fi. iPhone 12 models not only support the higher resolution over Wi-Fi but 5G as well. The upgrade apparently came as part of the release of iOS 14.2 despite Apple not mentioning the upgrade in its release notes.

The difference was verified when the outlet looked at iPhone specification history on Apple's website and noticed that the feature was missing for iPhone models like the iPhone XR until November 9.