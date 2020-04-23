Choosing the perfect color for your iPhone is a decision of utmost importance. Your phone will be your constant companion through thick and thin, so it's important to choose wisely since you'll be staring at it every day. Right now, the iPhone 8 is available in three colors. All three are understated and sophisticated, but very different from one another. Take a look at the options below to see your choices, as well as links where you can buy them.
Dark and mysterious: Space GrayStaff Pick
Gray is one of those neutral colors that goes with anything. It's a dark, thoughtful color that works well with any color palette, bag, or outfit. This phone will never look out-of-place.
Sparkle & shine: Gold
For those that love all things shiny, gold is the obvious choice. What we love about this shade is that it's not a garish yellow gold. This is a lighter, delicate shade of gold that doesn't look overdone.
Light & simple: Silver
Here's the iPhone 8 for all those minimalists out there. This light silver shade is soft and subtle; it has an elegant look without calling too much attention to itself.
Dark outer space vibes
Instead of the standard (and somewhat boring) black, Space Gray provides the same understated appeal but with a little more dimension. This is a great color for dark and mysterious types or just anyone who prefers a versatile, low-key color palette. We prefer this outer-space inspired look over white or black any day.
iPhone 8 in Space Gray
Keep it dark and low-key with Apple's classic Space Gray. Not quite black, definitely not silver, it's the perfect in-between.
For that upscale look
This is all the glam without the glitz. It's a beautiful shade of light gold that looks upscale and valuable but without a gaudy look. It is said that this color may show scratches and scuffs more than the other color choices, so you'll definitely want a case for it. But make it a clear one, so that lovely luxurious gold color shows through.
iPhone 8 in Gold
All the shine without any brassy tones; this light shade of gold is classy but not overdone.
Keeping it simple
If you're not into dark shades but prefer an understated look, then this silver shade is for you. Like the gold, it leans to a lighter shade of silver, almost white but with an attractive metallic sheen. Silver is another one of those colors that goes with everything, so you won't have to worry about it clashing with your other accessories.
iPhone 8 in Silver
Keep it soft and subtle with silver. This is a light shade of silver that goes with everything.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Snap pro-level photos on your iPhone 8 with these amazing photography cases
Shooting with your iPhone is fun and everything, but having a photography case can seriously take your snapshots to the next level.
Protect your iPhone 8 with a case that's great!
If you're looking for some great iPhone 8 cases, there are plenty of options — especially since a lot of them were made for the iPhone 7.
If you want to get into the wireless charging game, these are the best
You don't have to be tethered to a Lightning cable. Go wireless while charging your iPhone with one of these charging pads.