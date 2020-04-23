Instead of the standard (and somewhat boring) black, Space Gray provides the same understated appeal but with a little more dimension. This is a great color for dark and mysterious types or just anyone who prefers a versatile, low-key color palette. We prefer this outer-space inspired look over white or black any day.

For that upscale look

This is all the glam without the glitz. It's a beautiful shade of light gold that looks upscale and valuable but without a gaudy look. It is said that this color may show scratches and scuffs more than the other color choices, so you'll definitely want a case for it. But make it a clear one, so that lovely luxurious gold color shows through.

iPhone 8 in Gold All the shine without any brassy tones; this light shade of gold is classy but not overdone. $450 at Best Buy

Keeping it simple

If you're not into dark shades but prefer an understated look, then this silver shade is for you. Like the gold, it leans to a lighter shade of silver, almost white but with an attractive metallic sheen. Silver is another one of those colors that goes with everything, so you won't have to worry about it clashing with your other accessories.