What you need to know
- The iPhone 9 may be announced as soon as this week.
- iPhone 9 cases are already showing up at Best Buy stores.
- Employees are being instructed that the cases can be sold starting April 5th.
The iPhone 9 has long been rumored to be released this spring and was most likely going to be announced at the March event that Apple had to cancel due to coronavirus concerns. Many speculated that the phone may be delayed indefinitely, but recent developments at retailers like Best Buy indicate we may in store for a release sooner than we thought.
As reported by 9to5Mac, Best Buy stores have begun to receive phone cases for the unannounced iPhone. One case from Urban Armor Gear is described as being designed for the "New iPhone 4.7", 2020". Employees at the stores are currently being instructed to keep the cases out of inventory until April 5th, spelling a potential sell date as early as this Sunday.
This could potentially point to Apple announcing the new low-cost iPhone as early as sometime this week unless the merchandise date that Best Buy currently has is based on earlier estimates, in which case it will surely be pushed back.
While Apple announcing a flagship iPhone in a press release seems unlikely, it is not out of the realm of possibility Apple would use this method to unveil its new low-cost iPhone. Just last week, the company announced the new iPad Pro and MacBook Air by press release, and both products were available for immediate purchase.
The iPad Pro and Macbook Air were both announced on a Wednesday, so if what Best Buy is currently being told remains true, we may only be a couple of days away from being introduced to the iPhone 9.
100,000 of Apple's N95 masks land in Tim Cook's home state of Alabama
Tim Cook said that Apple was donating "millions" of masks to those who need them and some have rolled into Alabama.
Now you can try a GRID Autosport multiplayer beta right on your iPhone/iPad
Ever wanted to play a racing game online and on an iPhone? Now you can – if you have the right device.
Owner gets their Apple Watch back after thief grows a (guilty) conscience
Stolen Apple Watches are too often lost for good. But this one found its way home after the thief realized it could be tracked.
Your Mac Mini will the be the coolest around
If you're a pro who tends to push their Mac Mini to the limit, you might be looking for a way to keep it cool under pressure. While there aren't any cooling pads specifically for the Mac Mini, we've compiled some good options for you.