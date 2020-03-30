The iPhone 9 has long been rumored to be released this spring and was most likely going to be announced at the March event that Apple had to cancel due to coronavirus concerns. Many speculated that the phone may be delayed indefinitely, but recent developments at retailers like Best Buy indicate we may in store for a release sooner than we thought.

As reported by 9to5Mac, Best Buy stores have begun to receive phone cases for the unannounced iPhone. One case from Urban Armor Gear is described as being designed for the "New iPhone 4.7", 2020". Employees at the stores are currently being instructed to keep the cases out of inventory until April 5th, spelling a potential sell date as early as this Sunday.