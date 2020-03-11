What you need to know
- This concept imagines an iPhone 9 with a few tweaks.
- The rear panel looks...familiar.
- That's because it looks like a Pixel 3.
We might be hearing rumors that Apple's planned March launch for iPhone 9 has been canned, but that isn't going to spoil everyone's fun. A new concept video showing what it might look like makes for an interesting watch.
Created by someone calling themselves Hacker 34, the video was spotted by Cult of Mac and shows us what iPhone 9 could pack when it is finally announced.
The concept shows us all of the things we've come to expect via various leaks, including the Home button and a 4.7-inch LCD screen. But it's around the back that things get interesting.
Rather than the glass that we've become accustomed to – remember, iPhone 9 is said to resemble iPhone 8 – this thing appears to have something altogether different. It may be glass, but it's got an odd look. A bit like the Pixel 3 that does have a glass back, but it looks almost like polycarbonate. Whatever the reason, this thing looks like a Pixel 3 from the back. See what I mean?
So I'm going to hand it over to you. Would you buy this if it turns out to be what iPhone 9 looks like?
Stealing from an Apple Store is so easy people are doing it time and again
Apple Stores are seen as an easy target by thieves, with at least one man in New York arrested twice for stealing from two stores in two years.
All 17 Italian Apple Stores are now closed through next week
We knew that Apple Stores would close in Italy this weekend. But now they're closed from tomorrow, too.
Ring Doorbell 3, Doorbell 3 Plus coming April 8, pre-orders available now
Ring has just announced four brand new products including its new Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Video Doorbell 3 Plus.
Free up your hands by using a stand for your iPhone XS or XS Max
Having to hold your phone in your hand to make a call, or search for an address can be limiting when you're trying to multi-task. Keep both your hands-free and still have access to your iPhone by using a stand; here are some of our favorites.