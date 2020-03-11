What you need to know This concept imagines an iPhone 9 with a few tweaks.

The rear panel looks...familiar.

That's because it looks like a Pixel 3.

We might be hearing rumors that Apple's planned March launch for iPhone 9 has been canned, but that isn't going to spoil everyone's fun. A new concept video showing what it might look like makes for an interesting watch. Created by someone calling themselves Hacker 34, the video was spotted by Cult of Mac and shows us what iPhone 9 could pack when it is finally announced.