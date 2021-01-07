Flurry today shared new data about the top smartphones to be activated during December 2020, with Apple and iPhone winning out in a big way. That despite the overall number of activations falling by 20% compared with the previous year.

According to Flurry's numbers, the 2019 iPhone 11 was the most activated device for the month of December, closely followed by iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12. There was a spot for iPhone 12 Pro as well, although there's no sign of the diminutive iPhone 12 mini.