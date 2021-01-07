What you need to know
- New numbers have Apple's iPhone 11 as the most activated device in December.
- That meant that Apple took 46% of the share of activations for the same month.
Flurry today shared new data about the top smartphones to be activated during December 2020, with Apple and iPhone winning out in a big way. That despite the overall number of activations falling by 20% compared with the previous year.
According to Flurry's numbers, the 2019 iPhone 11 was the most activated device for the month of December, closely followed by iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12. There was a spot for iPhone 12 Pro as well, although there's no sign of the diminutive iPhone 12 mini.
In the chart above, we list the top 10 most activated smartphones in December 2020 along with the market share captured for each device. Similar to Christmas day, last year's iPhone 11 took the number one spot with 5.7% of total smartphone activations in December. This year's most premium device, the iPhone 12 Pro Max was number two and the iPhone 12 was number three. In total, across all of December, Apple iPhone devices took eight of the top ten spots, with LG's Stylo 6 and Samsung's Galaxy A11 taking the eighth and tenth spots respectively.
All of this meant that Apple raked in 46% of the total number of device activations during December, with Samsung in second spot with 27%. LG and 'Others' round out the rest.
Apple will no doubt be pleased with the results, but the lack of interest in iPhone 12 mini, despite the internet claiming to have been desperate for its arrival, is notable.
