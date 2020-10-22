What you need to know
- iPhone accessory maker Spigen has turned its efforts towards making masks.
- It is now selling masks on its website.
- It will match customers' purchases with donations to a local children's hospital.
iPhone accessory maker Spigen is making masks and selling them on its website, with a promise to match purchases with donations to a local children's hospital.
The initiative is being undertaken in partnership with the Children's Hospital of Orange County. From Spigen's website:
CHOC's mission is pretty straightforward - nurture and protect the health and well being of children. And a way to protect the next generations, we believe in serving these children and the loved ones visiting Orange County.
Spigen's Air Mask is made from soft, flexible layers of antimicrobial material. From the website:
Its simple design also keeps it really low maintenance and reusable so you can just throw it in the wash. Stay covered with style during this crazy global pandemic - we got you.
Like most masks, it isn't medically graded and can't protect against germs, but can help prevent the spread of viruses and germs through droplet transmission.
As Spigen notes on its website, from October 19 through November 8 it will match and donate a mask to CHOC for every mask purchase made, these masks will be provided to the friends and family of patients of CHOC whenever they come to visit, a really tremendous cause.
Thanks to the initiative, Spigen donated over 500 masks to CHOC in just the first 24 hours of the initiative. The masks are available in packs of three, in both large and medium sizes, or as a combination of both, priced at between $15 and $17 per pack.
