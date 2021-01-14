As reported by Bloomberg, TSMC is investing up to $28 billion in advanced processing technologies and constructing a new plant in Arizona. Some analysts predict that Intel may outsource its chip production and tap the chip manufacturer.

The sheer scale of TSMC's envisioned budget -- more than half its projected revenue for the year -- underscores TSMC's determination to maintain its dominance and supply its biggest American clients from Apple Inc. to Qualcomm Inc. At 52% of projected 2021 revenue, the chipmaker's planned spending would be the sixth-highest among all companies with a value of more than $10 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The outlay may also ramp up pressure on Intel, whose budget for 2020 was roughly $14.5 billion.

The company saw revenue climb to a new record in the December quarter, powered by the success of the iPhone 12 lineup.

Net income in the quarter ended December climbed 23% to NT$142.8 billion ($5.1 billion), compared with the NT$137.2 billion average of analyst estimates, the chipmaker said Thursday. That contributed to a 50% increase in full-year profit, the speediest rate of expansion since 2010. Sales in the December quarter climbed 14% to a record NT$361.5 billion, according to previously disclosed monthly numbers, helped in part by robust demand for Apple's new 5G iPhones.

The launch of the A14 processor and its 5nm process propelled TSMC's 5-nanometer business to 20% of total revenue, doubling the business since the last quarter.

The fourth-quarter results revealed increasing contributions from TSMC's most-advanced 5-nanometer process technology -- used to make Apple's A14 chips. That accounted for about 20% of total revenue during the quarter, more than doubling its share from the previous three months, while 7nm represented 29%. By business segment, TSMC's smartphone business contributed about 51% to revenue, while high-performance computing (HPC) was at 31%.

The plant in Arizona, when it is completed in 2024, aims to start with 20,000 wafers per month and expand from there.