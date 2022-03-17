5G has finally taken the lead over 4G in smartphone sales.

In a new report from analytics firm Counterpoint Research, sales of 5G smartphones hit 51% globally in January of 2022, passing 4G smartphones for the first time. According to the data, China, Western Europe, and North America drove the highest growth of 5G with China coming in at a whopping 84% penetration.

The report notes that the iPhone continues to drive adoption of 5G in North America and Western Europe, taking in over 50% and 30% of sales.

The 5G smartphone penetration for North America and Western Europe reached 73% and 76% respectively. Apple dominates North America and Western Europe with a sales share of over 50% and 30% respectively. After Apple shifted to 5G in October 2020 with the iPhone 12 Series, North America and Western Europe saw a natural increase in the sales penetration of 5G smartphones. These regions are expected to continue contributing substantially to 5G sales globally, as even without offering competitive specs, there is an immense and ongoing demand for a 5G upgrade within the iOS user base. This demand is also fuelled by iPhone users who are ready for new devices after years of holding on to their older iPhones. For many, holding periods are nearing four years, the average replacement cycle for iPhones.

Apple continues to launch new 5G products, including the new iPhone SE and iPad Air which both got upgraded with 5G support.