Last week, phones with Fortnite installed on them surfaced on eBay after the game was removed from Apple's App Store. Now, eBay records show that several iPhones have now sold, including one that went for $8,000.

As reported by Tech Times, the original listing for an iPhone XS Max (256GB) had a start price of $4,000, but someone has gone ahead and just paid the $8,000 'Buy It Now' price. The item was sold Thursday, August 20. Other phones sold for $5,000, $4,750, $3,999 and $2,000.

Fortnite was removed from the App Store after Epic tried to include a new payment method on its mobile apps that breached App Store guidelines. The same happened on Google's Play Store, and the move served as a platform to launch a lawsuit against both companies for their alleged monopolies over software distribution on their respective platforms.

Fortnite is also holding a #FreeFortnite Cup, including a new 'Tart Tycoon' outfit, clearly a caricature of Tim Cook, the character which appeared in Epic's spoof version of Apple's 1984 commercial, 'nineteen eighty-Fortnite.' From that report:

While Fortnite is still technically playable on iOS, it won't be receiving any more updates. That means iOS players will be stuck on Chapter 2 - Season 3 and won't be able to play against people on other platforms who will get the update. (The app was also removed from the Google Play Store, but Android users can still sideload the game by getting it directly through Epic or other stores.) The #FreeFortnite cup will be held on Aug. 23, just four days before Chapter 2 - Season 4 is expected to launch and will be available to all players.