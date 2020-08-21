What you need to know
- An iPhone with Fortnite still installed has sold on eBay for $8,000.
- Listings surfaced for the phones last week after Fortnite was removed from Apple's App Store.
- Epic Games breached Apple's App Store policy by including a new method of payment.
A week after listings for the devices appeared, an iPhone with Fortnite installed appears to have sold on eBay for $8,000.
Last week, phones with Fortnite installed on them surfaced on eBay after the game was removed from Apple's App Store. Now, eBay records show that several iPhones have now sold, including one that went for $8,000.
As reported by Tech Times, the original listing for an iPhone XS Max (256GB) had a start price of $4,000, but someone has gone ahead and just paid the $8,000 'Buy It Now' price. The item was sold Thursday, August 20. Other phones sold for $5,000, $4,750, $3,999 and $2,000.
Fortnite was removed from the App Store after Epic tried to include a new payment method on its mobile apps that breached App Store guidelines. The same happened on Google's Play Store, and the move served as a platform to launch a lawsuit against both companies for their alleged monopolies over software distribution on their respective platforms.
Fortnite is also holding a #FreeFortnite Cup, including a new 'Tart Tycoon' outfit, clearly a caricature of Tim Cook, the character which appeared in Epic's spoof version of Apple's 1984 commercial, 'nineteen eighty-Fortnite.' From that report:
While Fortnite is still technically playable on iOS, it won't be receiving any more updates. That means iOS players will be stuck on Chapter 2 - Season 3 and won't be able to play against people on other platforms who will get the update. (The app was also removed from the Google Play Store, but Android users can still sideload the game by getting it directly through Epic or other stores.)
The #FreeFortnite cup will be held on Aug. 23, just four days before Chapter 2 - Season 4 is expected to launch and will be available to all players.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple releases the second public beta of watchOS 7
Apple has released beta 2 of watchOS 7 for its public beta tester. Here's how to download it.
Company of Heroes is coming to iPhone & owners of the iPad game get it free
Company of Heroes is making the jump from iPad to iPhone and you might already own it.
Nintendo made a mouse in 1992 and it works with your iPhone in 2020
The Nintendo Super NES Mouse is a thing and it works with an iPhone. Who knew? Not you, until today.
Apple-themed Pride shirts you'll love to wear
Apple's iconic rainbow logo has often been associated with the LGBT+ movement. Show your support by wearing an Apple-themed Pride t-shirt, including the one we like the best.