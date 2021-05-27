What you need to know
- Foxconn is set to reopen factories in Northern Vietnam.
- They were closed earlier this month due to a COVID-19 surge.
Apple supplier Foxconn, which makes major products like the iPhone 12 for the company, is set to reopen its factories in Northern Vietnam that were forced to close earlier this month.
From Digitimes:
Foxconn Technology Group (Hon Hai Precision Industry) will soon reopen its factory sites in Bac Giang, Vietnam that have been closed due to COVID-19.
All of Foxconn's plants in the Bac Giang province have already been selected by the local government to be included in the initial batch of enterprises to resume production on May 28, according to a company announcement.
Foxconn said it will also strengthen its measures against the pandemic at the factories in Vietnam and give priority to workers' health. The company will also make coordinations in line with the changes in government policies to battle against the epidemic.
Earlier this month factories of both Foxconn and Luxshare were forced to close due to a "COVID-19 surge" in the country.
The development will be welcome news to both Foxconn and Apple, which relies on Foxconn's Vietnam operation for its supply of AirPods and panels for Apple devices. The impact was expected to be limited on Apple, but any disruption that lasted longer than two weeks would have strained Apple's "already tight supply", it seems that the factories will reopen just inside this window.
iPhone 12 production in India reportedly fell by 50% because of the spread of COVID there, with many workers infected having to leave their posts and only a small output being kept up in factories.
