A new report says that Apple supplier BOE expects supply issues to last up to May because of chip shortages.

The Elec reports:

BOE is expected to continue facing production problems with OLED panels for iPhones due to the ongoing chip shortage, TheElec has learned.

According to the report, BOE has been facing issues since February because of a shortage in display driver ICs, but it is also struggling with the yield rate for the panels.

The report says that the problems will persist until at least May. BOE was hoping to supply some 30 million OLED panels for Apple's best iPhones including the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 this year, but looks unlikely to hit its overall goal of 40 million units.

Apple is facing mounting supply issues, mostly due to COVID lockdowns that are impacting supply out of China. From Wednesday:

New analysis has found that half of Apple's top 200 suppliers have facilities near Shanghai that could be at risk of disruption due to COVID lockdowns. As reported by Nikkei Asia: Half of Apple's 200 top suppliers have facilities in and around Shanghai, where COVID-related lockdowns and traffic restrictions are disrupting a wide swathe of business activities, a Nikkei Asia analysis has found.

Production has come to a standstill in some factories in Kunshan and Shanghai, impacting production of the new MacBook Pro (2021) as well as the iPhone SE.