There's a reason that Apple builds iCloud Photos into iPhones, iPads, and Macs and contrary popular belief, it isn't just to make money. It's to make sure that you don't end up diving into cold, murky water looking for an iPhone that has the only copies of your important photos. Thankfully, they at least put the whole thing on YouTube for us to watch.

The story goes that someone was trying to help another man when his iPhone fell into the Sacramento River. That iPhone was full of photos that the man needed to retrieve, so he enlisted the help of YouTuber Merman Mike.

Despite the water being super cold – and full of E. Coli – and visilibility being almost zero, Merman Mike was able to locate the iPhone using a trusty metal detector.

You can watch the whole thing on YouTube, not that you can see a great deal underwater!