What you need to know
- Someone dropped their iPhone into the Sacramento River.
- The phone was full of photos that weren't backed up.
- Luckily someone was able to dive and retrieve it.
There's a reason that Apple builds iCloud Photos into iPhones, iPads, and Macs and contrary popular belief, it isn't just to make money. It's to make sure that you don't end up diving into cold, murky water looking for an iPhone that has the only copies of your important photos. Thankfully, they at least put the whole thing on YouTube for us to watch.
The story goes that someone was trying to help another man when his iPhone fell into the Sacramento River. That iPhone was full of photos that the man needed to retrieve, so he enlisted the help of YouTuber Merman Mike.
Despite the water being super cold – and full of E. Coli – and visilibility being almost zero, Merman Mike was able to locate the iPhone using a trusty metal detector.
You can watch the whole thing on YouTube, not that you can see a great deal underwater!
Unfortunately it isn't mentiond either in the video or the YouTube comments whether the man was able to power the iPhone back on after it was found. While Merman Mike was looking for the iPhone we heard what sounded like a phone vibrating, so it's possible it was working while underwater. Mike, if you're reading this, we'd love to know what happened when the cameras stopped rolling!
For everyone else, get your data backed up. It's super simple to do!
Do you really know what the difference is between the W1 and H1 chip?
The hottest thing going in Apple audio products right now is the H1 processor.
Apple Watch may have saved another life
Apple Watch has helped to save many lives already and it may have saved a 13-year-old with SVT.
From the Editor's Desk: Let's 'Unpack' this folding phone trend
With March just around the corner, we expect to see a new iPhone, but it will definitely not be a foldable one. Find out what we think of Samsung's Z Flip and more.
Keep that triple camera protected on your iPhone 11 Pro Max
Since the triple camera is more prone to impacts and scratches than previous models, it's a good idea to provide extra protection. Luckily, Apple gear manufacturers are now offering iPhone camera lens protectors similar to screen protectors. Click through to see your best options for iPhone 11 Pro Max camera lens protectors.