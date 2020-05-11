What you need to know
- The iPhone SE 2020 is picking up its first discount in India, with HDFC Bank offering a ₹3,600 ($48) cashback discount to its customers.
- With the discount, the phone is set to be available for ₹38,900 ($512) in the country.
- Sales are set to kick off shortly on Flipkart.
The iPhone SE 2020 is a fantastic option if you're in the market for a phone with high-end hardware that doesn't cost a lot of money. The phone features the latest A13 Bionic — the same chipset that's in the iPhone 11 series — and has IP67 water resistance, wireless charging, and 18W fast charging.
The phone is set to go on sale in India shortly, but before it does, we're already seeing the first discount for the product in the country. HDFC Bank — the country's largest private bank — is offering a ₹3,600 ($48) discount via cashback to its debit and credit card holders, bringing the cost of the phone down to ₹38,900 ($512) in the country.
That's a welcome move, because at ₹42,500 ($560) iPhone SE 2020 is being sold at a considerable premium over its $399 asking price in the U.S. Because the phone isn't locally assembled in India, Apple is hit with a hefty tax levied by the government on all phones imported into the country.
iPhone SE (2020) review: A lot of iPhone for a little bit o' money
As such, it is good to see that the iPhone SE 2020 is getting a ₹3,600 cashback once it goes on sale in the country. As for when you'll be able to pick up the iPhone SE in India, the phone is scheduled to go on sale at Flipkart over the weekend, and hit country-wide availability starting next week. With the nationwide lockdown set to ease up in the coming weeks, you should be able to walk into most retail stores and get your hands on the iPhone SE.
iPhone SE 2020
Featuring the same A13 Bionic chipset as the iPhone 11 series, the iPhone SE has a lot to offer. You also get IP67 water resistance, 18W fast charging, and wireless charging as well. The design itself is unchanged from the iPhone 8, but the fact that you're getting the fastest mobile chipset in the world makes the iPhone SE a standout option in this category.
