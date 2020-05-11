The iPhone SE 2020 is a fantastic option if you're in the market for a phone with high-end hardware that doesn't cost a lot of money. The phone features the latest A13 Bionic — the same chipset that's in the iPhone 11 series — and has IP67 water resistance, wireless charging, and 18W fast charging.

The phone is set to go on sale in India shortly, but before it does, we're already seeing the first discount for the product in the country. HDFC Bank — the country's largest private bank — is offering a ₹3,600 ($48) discount via cashback to its debit and credit card holders, bringing the cost of the phone down to ₹38,900 ($512) in the country.

That's a welcome move, because at ₹42,500 ($560) iPhone SE 2020 is being sold at a considerable premium over its $399 asking price in the U.S. Because the phone isn't locally assembled in India, Apple is hit with a hefty tax levied by the government on all phones imported into the country.

As such, it is good to see that the iPhone SE 2020 is getting a ₹3,600 cashback once it goes on sale in the country. As for when you'll be able to pick up the iPhone SE in India, the phone is scheduled to go on sale at Flipkart over the weekend, and hit country-wide availability starting next week. With the nationwide lockdown set to ease up in the coming weeks, you should be able to walk into most retail stores and get your hands on the iPhone SE.