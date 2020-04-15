The second-generation iPhone SE features a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, Touch ID, and an A13 Bionic chip. The iPhone SE also features the best single-camera system ever in an iPhone, which uses computational photography including Portrait mode, and resists dust and water. Need help deciding which color to buy? We're here to help.
Fight COVID-19: (PRODUCT)REDStaff favorite
This red is such a gorgeous color, but you can also feel good buying the PRODUCT(RED) model knowing that you're contributing to pandemic relief. Every purchase of this model now contributes directly to the Global Fund to combat COVID-19.
Classic: White
You just can't go wrong with white. It's a neutral color, but it's light, bright, and cheerful. It looks great alone or with the addition of a case. If your case is translucent, the white behind the case will best show off its color.
Dark mode: Black
Black is also classically beautiful. Think about black tie or little black dress; the color black implies a formal look. Black is serious, slick, maybe even a little bit edgy.
(PRODUCT)RED is our favorite
Make a statement with the gorgeous (PRODUCT)RED iPhone SE. This color says that you're bold, splashy, and fearless. It also says that you know what's important: beating this nasty coronavirus and putting an end to a pandemic. Every iPhone SE (PRODUCT)RED purchase contributes directly to the Global Fund to combat COVID-19.
iPhone SE in (PRODUCT)RED
If you're bold and/or you want to fight COVID-19, you can't go wrong with the (PRODUCT)RED iPhone SE.
White is purely beautiful
White is such a timeless color, but it never looks old or tired. I often choose a white iPhone because it doesn't change the color of my translucent colorful cases. A white iPhone only enhances the case. Unlike many items you might buy in white, an iPhone keeps its true color and doesn't get dingy or dirty. White is light, airy, and as pure as the driven snow.
iPhone SE in White
The light, bright pure white iPhone SE is a little plain, but it's a thing of beauty. Get this color if you want to show off your phone in a translucent case.
Black is gorgeous and mysterious
Choose black if you like a more subdued shade, though it's certainly not nondescript. Black is a more mysterious, bold, and maybe even edgy shade. Of course black is also an uber-classy color, the color of choice for formal occasions when you might wear a black tie tuxedo or a little black dress.
iPhone SE in Black
The black iPhone SE exudes class, mystery, seriousness, and formality. It's the most subdued of all the colors, but it's still stunning.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Pick the perfect case for your iPhone SE (2020)
The newest iPhone on the market deserves a durable case for the ultimate protection. Here are some of our favorite iPhone SE (2020) cases.
Protect your Mac mini in transit with these cases
The Mac mini is easy to carry around. When you do, however, be sure your Apple computer is being protected by a case or sleeve. Here are our favorite solutions.
Grab one of these cheap cases for your iPhone 11 right now
Ordered your new iPhone 11? Great, now you need a case for it. Check out this list of affordable cases we rounded up that'll keep your iPhone looking fresh and protected.