In case you were wondering whether you could take advantage of the six-month payout or just start a new iPhone Upgrade Program with the iPhone SE (2020), I'm afraid you're out of luck. This mid-year model is not eligible for the iPhone Upgrade Program. It's not part of Apple's yearly upgrade cycle.

The iPhone models that launch each fall, last year, it was the iPhone 11 and the iPhone 11 Pro lineup and this year it will be the so-called iPhone 12. The iPhone SE (2020) is outside of that program and is almost definitely not going to see a yearly upgrade cycle.

This is the first time since the iPhone Upgrade Program has been available that Apple hasn't offered this financing option for a brand new model of iPhone.

Luckily, you can still buy the iPhone SE on the Apple iPhone Payments plan, which is an interest-free two-year loan. Monthly payments for an iPhone SE on this plan without an iPhone to trade in is only $16.62 per month for 24 months. You don't have to buy Apple Care+ with it, but if you do decide to, you can get it for just $3.99 per month for two years (or just outright for $79).