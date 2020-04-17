The best you can buy iPhone 11 Pro Entry-level goodness iPhone SE (2020) The iPhone 11 Pro has significant advantages over the iPhone SE (2020). However, for this, you'll need to pay at least $600 more. For many, the differences aren't worth the price of entry. Still, make no mistake that this is the better handset. From $999 at Apple Pros More colors

triple-lens camera

Lots of camera features

Longer battery life

Larger, better display Cons Older device

Much more expensive The iPhone SE (2020) is now the least expensive iPhone you can buy. For this, you still get lots of premium features that are found on the more expensive models. Still, the iPhone 11 Pro's triple-lens and extra camera features are very enticing. From $399 at Apple Pros Great price

Same chip as iPhone 11 Pro

Technically, a newer device Cons Limited color choices

A smaller, less robust screen

No Face ID

Only one rear camera

The iPhone SE (2020) arrived on the market eight months after the iPhone 11 Pro/Pro Max. It replaces the iPhone 8 as the least expensive handset in Apple's arsenal. Not surprisingly, the cheaper model lacks many of the features found on the more expensive model. However, most of these come down to the camera options. So which one should you get (or should you upgrade)? Let's find out.

Differences vs. similarities: let's break it down

With the significant improvements to the camera system on the iPhone 11 Pro, you might think the choice is clear, but not everyone needs the advanced camera for the $600 price increase. To see what's the same and what's different between the two, let's break down the specs.

iPhone 11 Pro iPhone SE (2020) Starting price $999 $399 Storage options - 64GB

- 256GB

- 512GB - 64GB

- 128GB

- 256GB Screen size/type 5.8-inch Super Retina XDR 4.7-inch Retina HD Face ID? Yes No Colors White

Midnight Green

Silver

Space Gray

Gold Black

White

(PRODUCT)RED Battery performance - Video playback: Up to 18 hours

- Video playback (streamed): Up to 11 hours

- Audio playback: Up to 65 hours - Video playback: Up to 13 hours

- Video playback (streamed): Up to 8 hours

- Audio playback (wireless): Up to 40 hours Display - 2436-by-1125-pixel resolution at 458 ppi

- 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio (typical) - 1334-by-750-pixel resolution at 326 ppi

- 1400:1 contrast ratio (typical) Processor - A13 Bionic

- Third-generation Neural Engine - A13 Bionic

- Third-generation Neural Engine Camera features Triple 12MP Ultra Wide

Wide, and Telephoto 12MP

wide-angle camera Night mode Yes No Slo-mo front camera Yes No Zoom options 2x optical zoom in, 2x optical zoom out; digital zoom up to 10x Digital zoom up to 5x TrueDepth Camera features - Animoji and Memoji

- 4K video None Portrait Lighting effects Natural

Studio

Contour

Stage

Stage Mono

High-Key Mono Natural

Studio

Contour

Stage

Stage Mono

High-Key Mono Water resistance IP68: 4 meters/30 minutes IP67: 1 meter/30 minutes

It's all about the cameras

The iPhone 11 Pro features triple 12MP Wide, Ultra Wide and Wide cameras. By contrast, the iPhone SE (2020) only offers a wide-angle camera. This difference means the former includes optical zoom out, night mode, and auto adjustments. The larger device is also the one that features a TrueDepth camera, alongside Animoji and Memoji. By contrast, the iPhone SE (2020) only offers a FaceTime HD 7MP camera.

Despite this, the two iPhones also have similar camera features. For example, they both offer portrait Lighting with six effects and optical image stabilization. Additionally, you'll find True Tone flash with Slow Sync on both models, and 4K video recording at 24 fps, 30 fps, and 60 fps.

Price over features

As noted, the iPhone SE (2020) is now Apple's budget handset, while the iPhone 11 Pro is the smaller of the company's two highest-priced models. For the extra $600 on the iPhone 11 Pro, you'll receive triple rear cameras, a front-facing TrueDepth camera, and Face ID (versus Touch ID).

The more expensive model also includes a higher-quality display (that's bigger), more battery life, and increased water resistance. As for colors, the iPhone 11 is available in four colors, while the iPhone SE (2020) only comes in three.

Who should buy the iPhone SE (2020)?

If you're in the market for a budget iPhone, by all means, get an iPhone SE (2020). It features the same chipset as the more expensive model and includes a fantastic 12MP wide-angle camera. With that camera, you can perform some of the same tasks as you can on the iPhone 11 Pro.

Who should buy the iPhone 11 Pro instead?

If you're looking for extras such as Face ID, a larger, better display, more storage, and lots of fresh camera features, the iPhone 11 Pro is the one for you. This is the best iPhone Apple currently offers.

Low-cost lovely iPhone SE (2020) Folks, for $399, you can get a fantastic iPhone for less. It's not only the least expensive one on the market, but it's also the newest. From $399 at Apple