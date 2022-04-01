Apple's iPhone SE (2022) has been around for a couple of weeks now, sporting a brand new A15 processor and 5G for those who want a great budget phone that won't break the bank and offers the familiarity of Apple's iOS ecosystem.

While you might well have read our written iPhone SE (2022) review by Christine Romero-Chan, you may not have caught our video edition from Tshaka Armstrong!

Watch as Tshaka breaks down the iPhone SE's camera, does a battery life test, runs you through day-to-day usage of the phone, deep dives Deep Fusion and Smart HDR 4, and takes you through cool new features like Live Text. There's even a look at gaming on the iPhone SE!

The verdict?