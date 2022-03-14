What you need to know
- The first reviews of the refreshed iPhone SE are in.
- The new iPhone SE comes with an Apple A15 Bionic chip inside.
- The iPhone SE starts at $429.
Apple's refreshed iPhone SE is now available for pre-order and it will go on sale later this week, but should you buy it? The early YouTuber reviews are in and it's all going down pretty much how you might expect it to.
As has always been the case with the iPhone SE, this new model offers some great features in a body that's smaller and more Home button-y than any other iPhone. That's something that people either love or hate depending on who they are and what they want from an iPhone. As ever though, those obsessed with the flashiest of the flashy won't like the low-resolution screen and iPhone 8-like look.
So how do people find the new iPhone SE? Check out the videos to find out for yourself!
MKBHD
Rene Ritchie
Jonathan Morrison
iJustine
Andru Edwards
The Verge
Apple's new iPhone SE comes with a super-speedy A15 Bionic chip, the same as the current iPhone 13 lineup. Couple that with a solid camera and still top-notch video recording performance and the new iPhone SE is still a great device for the people who want it. Priced at $439 and with 5G support, it's difficult to go wrong with this thing — especially if you're a fan of the Home button. The one downside? Battery life could be better, but you already know that didn't you?
