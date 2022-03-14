Apple's refreshed iPhone SE is now available for pre-order and it will go on sale later this week, but should you buy it? The early YouTuber reviews are in and it's all going down pretty much how you might expect it to.

As has always been the case with the iPhone SE, this new model offers some great features in a body that's smaller and more Home button-y than any other iPhone. That's something that people either love or hate depending on who they are and what they want from an iPhone. As ever though, those obsessed with the flashiest of the flashy won't like the low-resolution screen and iPhone 8-like look.

So how do people find the new iPhone SE? Check out the videos to find out for yourself!

MKBHD