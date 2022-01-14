What you need to know
Apple is now very much expected to release a new iPhone SE as soon as March or April of this year and new renders have appeared online that claim to be based on leaked CAD images of the new device. The renders show an iPhone SE that very much looks like a re-worked iPhone XR — despite almost all recent reports pointing to that very much not being the case.
The images, shared by Ten Tech Review, fly in the face of everything we've been hearing from previous leaks. From what we've been hearing, the iPhone SE 3 will look very much like the current model. Any iPhone XR-like design isn't now expected until 2024 at the earliest.
It is of course possible that these renders are indeed based on CAD images and that those images are related to a future iPhone SE. We won't know for sure until Apple announces something, of course.
Here's what Ten Tech Review has to say about the renders:
The dimensions remain exactly the same as on the previous model, 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm (8.2 mm with camera bump), however if we have a look at the front, we'll notice the design change here. The screen will measure 131.3 x 60.2 mm, that's 5.69″ screen based on our calculations.
Apple got rid of massive forehead, chin and touch ID button. The front is very similar to iPhone XR, symmetrical bezels with a notch at the top. According to David's source, the notch isn't still 100% confirmed, however it's very likely we'll see the same notch on released device.
That could well be a future iPhone SE and if it is, it'll undoubtedly be the best iPhone for a whole load of people.
