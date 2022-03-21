Apple's new iPhone SE went on sale last week and a new video shows what one looks like when it's taken apart. The video was first spotted by MacRumors and shows a new, larger 2,018 mAh battery compared to 1,821 mAh for the previous iPhone SE.

An early teardown of the new third-generation iPhone SE shows that it has a larger battery capacity than the previous model. There's also a new Qualcomm X57 modem that appears to be a custom part designed especially for the job.

Apple made a big deal about the battery life of the new iPhone SE during its launch, although it put the gains down to the use of the A15 Bionic chip rather than an increase in battery capacity.

Built for efficiency, A15 Bionic works in conjunction with the latest-generation battery chemistry and tight integration with iOS 15 to enable better battery life on iPhone SE. Even with its compact form factor and new technologies like 5G, iPhone SE has longer battery life than the previous-generation and older 4.7-inch iPhone models. iPhone SE is compatible with Qi-certified chargers for wireless charging, and also supports fast charging.

This refreshed iPhone SE is also the first to sport 5G connectivity, a new Nikkei xTECH report revealing a Qualcomm X57 modem is being used. That modem appears to be a custom design and does not appear on Qualcomm's website.

Apple's latest iPhone SE comes with the same 4.7-inch LCD screen and Touch ID that we're familiar with and costs $429. It's available in three colors and is now available for order. It's arguably the best iPhone for people who prefer a device they're familiar with and the A15 Bionic will ensure it receives updates for years to come.