What you need to know
- Apple's new iPhone SE features a larger battery than the previous model.
- A new Qualcomm modem is used for 5G connectivity.
An early teardown of the new third-generation iPhone SE shows that it has a larger battery capacity than the previous model. There's also a new Qualcomm X57 modem that appears to be a custom part designed especially for the job.
Apple's new iPhone SE went on sale last week and a new video shows what one looks like when it's taken apart. The video was first spotted by MacRumors and shows a new, larger 2,018 mAh battery compared to 1,821 mAh for the previous iPhone SE.
Apple made a big deal about the battery life of the new iPhone SE during its launch, although it put the gains down to the use of the A15 Bionic chip rather than an increase in battery capacity.
Built for efficiency, A15 Bionic works in conjunction with the latest-generation battery chemistry and tight integration with iOS 15 to enable better battery life on iPhone SE. Even with its compact form factor and new technologies like 5G, iPhone SE has longer battery life than the previous-generation and older 4.7-inch iPhone models. iPhone SE is compatible with Qi-certified chargers for wireless charging, and also supports fast charging.
This refreshed iPhone SE is also the first to sport 5G connectivity, a new Nikkei xTECH report revealing a Qualcomm X57 modem is being used. That modem appears to be a custom design and does not appear on Qualcomm's website.
Apple's latest iPhone SE comes with the same 4.7-inch LCD screen and Touch ID that we're familiar with and costs $429. It's available in three colors and is now available for order. It's arguably the best iPhone for people who prefer a device they're familiar with and the A15 Bionic will ensure it receives updates for years to come.
Report: Apple's refreshed M2-powered MacBook Air is still a few months out
Apple is heavily rumored to have a refreshed and redesigned MacBook Air in the works and while we originally expected it to arrive in the first half of this year, we're now being told that isn't happening. Look to the second half of 2022 instead, we're told.
Nintendo recap: More info about E3 2022, Mario Kart DLC, and more
This week in Nintendo news, the first wave of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass released. Additionally, fans discovered that Nintendo had filed trademarks for retro games as well as submitted a controller patent. Plus more Nintendo news.
Mac Studio teardown reveals one feature you might be able to upgrade
Max Tech has become the first creator to break open Apple's new Mac Studio, revealing that the Mac Studio might well be unofficially user-upgradeable.
Apple's budget iPhone got a refresh, how about a new case?
If you picking up a new iPhone SE, you're going to want a great case to protect it from day one.