The new iPhone SE doesn't launch until tomorrow, but that hasn't stopped Apple from releasing a software update for the new phone before it gets in customers' hands.

Reported by MacRumors, Apple has released iOS 13.4.1 for the iPhone SE today. This will most likely mean that iPhone SE models reaching customers tomorrow will come installed with iOS 13.4 and need a software update in order to be running that latest version of iOS 13.

iOS 13.4.1 was already released for other iPhone models on April 7, 2020. The update addressed an issue where devices running iOS 13.4 could not make FaceTime calls to older Apple devices limited to either iOS 9.3.6 or OS X El Capitan 10.11.6. It also fixed a bug that prevented users from picking a Bluetooth device from the quick actions menu within Control Center.

iOS 13.4.1 includes bug fixes for your iPhone. Fixes an issue where devices running iOS 13.4 could not participate in FaceTime calls with devices running iOS 9.3.6 and earlier or OS X El Capitan 10.11.6 and earlier.

Addresses a bug with the Settings app where choosing a Bluetooth from the quick actions menu on the Home screen would fail.

When customers receive their new iPhone SE tomorrow, they will be able to update their device to iOS 13.4.1 by navigating to Settings > General > Software Update. The phone is hitting retail stores (for those that offer pickup) and customer's doorsteps starting tomorrow, April 24th.