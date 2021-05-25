An iPhone SE with a hole-punch camera? There's a concept for that!

What you need to know
- A new concept shows what an iPhone SE with a hole-punch camera could look like.
- Display analyst Ross Young has previously said we could get this as soon as 2023.
We began hearing in April that Apple might be planning a new iPhone SE with a hole-punch design, skipping the notch completely. That rumor came courtesy of display analyst Ross Young and now we have a concept showing exactly what that iPhone SE might look like.
Spoiler: it looks good!
Created by 'apple lab' and shared to Twitter, the concept shows an iPhone SE in a range of colors – including some gorgeous purple and green options. Check them out and let me know which is your favorite color in the comments below.
Of course, as great as this looks the suggestion that Apple would create a whole new design for its entry-level iPhone is an interesting one. It's also one that I'm not sure I can get behind, with Apple more likely to simply roll its older devices down the product lineup instead. With 2023 still a little ways away there's plenty of time for Apple's plans to become much clearer.
Speaking of Apple's plans, that same analyst report also suggested we could look forward to 5G in 2023 as well, making that iPhone SE quite the compelling product.
For now though, the current iPhone SE is still a great option for those looking to bag an iPhone on a budget. Be sure to check out our collection of the best iPhone SE deals before you place your order, too!
Leaked screenshots could be first look at Dolby Atmos and Lossless audio
New screenshots shared on the web could be our first look at the prompts for Apple's new Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Lossless audio features coming to Apple Music next month.
All Hermès AirTags are unavailable, possibly because of quality problems
All of the Hermès AirTags have been removed from sale and we might know why.
iPhone 14 concept puts a screen on the back for displaying additional info
We haven't seen the iPhone 13 announcement yet, but that was never going to stop the iPhone 14 concepts and this one is a stunner
Got a new Apple Watch Series 6? Get a screen protector.
When you're wearing your Apple Watch everywhere you go, it's prone to get scuffed up. The good news is you can protect your Apple Watch's surface with a screen protector — here are the best Apple Watch Series 6 screen protectors.