An iPhone SE with a hole-punch camera? There's a concept for that!

We began hearing in April that Apple might be planning a new iPhone SE with a hole-punch design, skipping the notch completely. That rumor came courtesy of display analyst Ross Young and now we have a concept showing exactly what that iPhone SE might look like.

Spoiler: it looks good!

Created by 'apple lab' and shared to Twitter, the concept shows an iPhone SE in a range of colors – including some gorgeous purple and green options. Check them out and let me know which is your favorite color in the comments below.

Of course, as great as this looks the suggestion that Apple would create a whole new design for its entry-level iPhone is an interesting one. It's also one that I'm not sure I can get behind, with Apple more likely to simply roll its older devices down the product lineup instead. With 2023 still a little ways away there's plenty of time for Apple's plans to become much clearer.

Speaking of Apple's plans, that same analyst report also suggested we could look forward to 5G in 2023 as well, making that iPhone SE quite the compelling product.

Apple LCD iPhone leak, we now hear the next LCD iPhone SE will remain at 4.7" in 2022. Some rumors that it may have 5G with Sub-6 GHz as well. Also hearing about a 6.1" version in 2023 with punch hole rather than a notch. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) April 1, 2021

