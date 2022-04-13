What you need to know
- Apple suppliers are being hit by COVID lockdowns in China.
- A new report says there is no concern about iPhone SE supply because nobody wants one.
- Apple is struggling with the supply of its new MacBook Pro, however.
A new report says that Apple is not struggling to supply the iPhone SE despite COVID lockdowns that have closed some of its factories, but is starting to see problems with its MacBook supply.
As reported today by Ming-Chi Kuo, the delivery status of the new iPhone SE, Apple's best iPhone for those on a budget, remains "in stock" across China despite lockdowns that have closed some Apple factories including those of Pegatron, the sole suppliers of the new iPhone SE. This is because of "lackluster demand", according to Kuo, suggesting the new iPhone SE may not have been the hit Apple was hoping for.
Conversely, Kuo says Apple is starting to struggle with the supply of its high-end MacBook Pro (2021), the delivery time of which is slipping by 3-5 weeks after the lockdown in China.
Earlier this week it was reported that multiple Apple suppliers in Shanghai and Kunshan have suspended factory operations because of COVID lockdowns in the region. Only one Apple supplier, Luxshare, has kept operating by keeping management staff and employees on-site all the time, with employees living at the factory and unable to leave.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
IMDb TV has been rebranded to Amazon Freevee, remains ad-supported
IMDb TV is now going to be known as Amazon Freevee as the service continues its expansion — this time into Germany.
Review: PopSockets PopGrip Jumpstart is a battery pack phone grip
Ever wish you could attach a battery pack on your PopSocket PopGrip? Now you can, thanks to the PopSockets PopGrip Jumpstart! It's all about convenience.
CNN+ finds streaming is hard, has fewer than 10,000 daily users
If anyone wanted to know just how hard it is to launch a streaming service, they need look no further than CNN+. The news-based streaming service reportedly has fewer than 10,000 daily users two weeks after it launched.
Keep that gorgeous iPad Air 5 screen pristine with a screen protector
You've got the amazing iPad Air 5, and you'll want to protect that screen from bumps and scratches. Grab one of these screen protectors to keep it from any damage.