What you need to know
- Apple says iPhone supplier Wistron is preparing to restart operations in India.
- It follows a violent riot that broke out at a factory in December.
Apple says that iPhone supplier Wistron is preparing to restart operations at a plant in India following a violent riot at the end of last year.
From Reuters:
Apple on Tuesday said Wistron had begun the process of restarting operations at its violence-hit factory in southern India and that it was working with the Taiwanese firm to ensure that all necessary systems were in place.
In a statement, Apple said "For the past eight weeks, teams across Apple, along with independent auditors, have been working with Wistron to make sure the necessary systems and processes are in place at their Narasapura facility. Wistron remains on probation and we will monitor their progress closely."
The statement confirms Apple's commitment to helping Wistron address serious allegations of labor violations surrounding pay. Just a few days after the riot a report found "serious violations of labor laws." The narrative indicates that Wistron undertook a huge employment drive, swelling its staff to over 10,000 without improving its HR department and infrastructure. The department reportedly had a "poor knowledge of labor regulations" and was ill-equipped to deal with the influx of workers.
Workers rioted at the close of a Friday night shift following agitation amongst employees over unpaid wages. Violent scenes showed glass being smashed, cars rolled over and set alight, as well as the burning of signs and shouting.
Apple has invested heavily in its India manufacturing base over the last year after 2020 highlighted the crucial need to diversify its supply chain away from China. The Indian government is offering generous subsidies to companies who onshore their manufacturing in the nation.
