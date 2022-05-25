iPhone Tap to Pay rolling out to Apple stores beginning today, says report

What you need to know
- Apple unveiled new Tap to Pay payments on iPhone earlier this year.
- The company has been testing the feature at its Apple Park Visitor Center.
- A new report says the feature is now rolling out to Apple stores.
A new report says that Apple is starting to roll out its new Tap to Pay feature for iPhone to Apple stores starting today.
Mark Gurman tweeted Wednesday:
Apple's tap to pay acceptance directly on iPhone is rolling out across its stores beginning today. Was tested earlier at the store at its HQ.
As Gurman notes, Apple has been testing the service at the Apple Park visitor Center, from that report:
Apple is already using its new Tap to Pay functionality at one specific Apple Store — its Apple Park Visitor Center. The new feature allows people to pay for items in the Apple Store using Apple Pay by tapping their device against a standard iPhone — no need for attachments as is currently the case.
The feature means Apple store employees can accept payments from iPhones without the need for an extra card terminal on their in-store mobile devices, referred to internally as ISAACs.
Customers will need iOS 15.5 to use the feature in stores. Gurman did not specify where geographically the feature was rolling out to, or over what time scale. Apple has previously said the feature would roll out to Apple Store locations in the US later this year, the rollout is now underway.
It means customers can use devices like Apple's best iPhone, the iPhone 13, and the iPhone 12 to pay for goods even more conveniently in Apple stores across the U.S..
