If you're looking to snag a cheap iPhone deal at Apple, you're best bet for scoring a discount is to trade in your old device. By doing so, you could save yourself as much as $500 on the cost of your next iPhone with Apple's current trade-in offers depending on what device you hand over.

You can trade in against an unlocked iPhone or choose from carriers AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, and Sprint. Whichever you choose, you'll enjoy some serious savings with these deals. For the new iPhone SE in particular, trading in with Apple could be one of the best iPhone SE deals possible, dropping its price as low as $0.

Check out the best iPhone trade-in deals at Apple below.

It's super simple to trade in your old tech with Apple, even with retail stores currently closed. All you have to do is declare what device you're looking to trade in as you place the online order for your new iPhone SE, iPhone 11, or iPhone 11 Pro. After doing so, you'll receive an email explaining your next steps to get your device ready to send to Apple.

You'll also receive a trade-in kit that includes a box, prepaid shipping label, and instructions on how to prepare your old device before you ship it. Then simply send in your phone within 14 days and Apple will credit your original payment method with the value of your phone.

Apple also states that, if you paid in full and the value of the device you traded in was more than the cost of your new iPhone, you'll be emailed an Apple Store gift card with the remaining amount. Though that probably won't apply in most cases, it means you could theoretically trade in an iPhone XS Max, score the new iPhone SE for free, and get $101 sent to you in the form of a gift card within a couple of weeks for accessories and such.