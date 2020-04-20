If you're looking to snag a cheap iPhone deal at Apple, you're best bet for scoring a discount is to trade in your old device. By doing so, you could save yourself as much as $500 on the cost of your next iPhone with Apple's current trade-in offers depending on what device you hand over.
You can trade in against an unlocked iPhone or choose from carriers AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, and Sprint. Whichever you choose, you'll enjoy some serious savings with these deals. For the new iPhone SE in particular, trading in with Apple could be one of the best iPhone SE deals possible, dropping its price as low as $0.
Check out the best iPhone trade-in deals at Apple below.
- : iPhone SE | From $0 at Apple
- : iPhone XR | From $99 at Apple
- : iPhone 11 | From $199 at Apple
- : iPhone 11 Pro | From $499 at Apple
iPhone SE | From $0 at Apple
If you're on a tight budget and don't need all the bells and whistles of the most modern iPhones, the iPhone SE has a super-fast processor at a price you can afford — especially if you have another iPhone to trade in.
iPhone XR | From $99 at Apple
For $200 more than the low-cost iPhone SE, you can get Face ID, a larger screen size, longer battery life, and more color options. But you'll also get older camera technology, a slower processor chip, and no home button.
iPhone 11 | From $199 at Apple
With nearly all the major features as Apple's flagship phones, the iPhone 11 comes in at $300 less than the Pro, but it's also $300 more expensive than the iPhone SE. Trading in makes it a better value.
iPhone 11 Pro | From $499 at Apple
iPhone 11 Pro is Apple's top-of-the-line model with a 5.8- or 6.5-inch OLED display, triple camera setup, up to 512GB storage, and premium stainless steel and glass design. It's pricey, but trading in can cut the price by up to 50%.
It's super simple to trade in your old tech with Apple, even with retail stores currently closed. All you have to do is declare what device you're looking to trade in as you place the online order for your new iPhone SE, iPhone 11, or iPhone 11 Pro. After doing so, you'll receive an email explaining your next steps to get your device ready to send to Apple.
You'll also receive a trade-in kit that includes a box, prepaid shipping label, and instructions on how to prepare your old device before you ship it. Then simply send in your phone within 14 days and Apple will credit your original payment method with the value of your phone.
Apple also states that, if you paid in full and the value of the device you traded in was more than the cost of your new iPhone, you'll be emailed an Apple Store gift card with the remaining amount. Though that probably won't apply in most cases, it means you could theoretically trade in an iPhone XS Max, score the new iPhone SE for free, and get $101 sent to you in the form of a gift card within a couple of weeks for accessories and such.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.