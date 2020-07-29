Despite the impact of the pandemic, the iPhone continues to outperform expectations in China.

Reported by Counterpoint Research (via 9to5Mac), the iPhone was the fastest growing smartphone in China in the second quarter of 2020. The firm points to the launch of the iPhone SE, as well as the continued success of the iPhone 11, for the growth of the phone in the country.

The resilience of the iPhone 11 popularity and the launch of the new iPhone SE saw Apple sell about 7.4 millions from April to June, up 32% year over year. Rival Huawei sold 36.6 million units there, up 14%.

The iPhone's performance in the country is a huge turnaround and stands in stark contrast to Chinese phone brands, who are experiencing a decline in overall sales.

The performance is a sea-change from the China iPhone outlook amidst the height of the coronavirus lockdown; Apple reportedly sold 62% fewer phones in February. Interestingly, whilst Apple sales were seemingly up this quarter, Counterpoint says most of the Chinese phone brands continued to see sales declines as the overall market was still down 17%.

While many would think that a new iPhone would take the lead in sales over previous models, the iPhone 11 has actually outperformed the iPhone SE.

The launch of the iPhone SE surely helped sales, but the iPhone 11 continues to lead the Chinese market as the most popular model. Sales were also driven by heavy discounting during a Chinese online shopping event.

Everyone's eyes will now turn to the launch of the iPhone 12 this fall to see how it performs in relation to the iPhone 11 and iPhone SE.