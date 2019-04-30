Budget-friendly features iPhone XR Compact powerhouse iPhone XS The iPhone XR is a great budget-friendly option. It has the same interior guts as the iPhone XS, but it comes in six bright and fun color options and has a slightly larger screen at 6.1-inches. It has Portrait Mode photos using just a single wide-angle lens, and can do Depth Control. However, it feels less premium with the aluminum casing, less storage capacity, doesn't have a rich OLED display, lack of 3D Touch support, and Portrait Mode only works on human faces (no pets or inanimate objects). From $749 at Apple Pros Cheapest option for modern iPhone line

Large 6.1-inch Liquid Retina LCD display

Has A12 Bionic chip with Face ID

Single lens camera still capable of Portrait Mode and Depth Control

Comes in six colors Cons Portrait Mode only works on human faces

No OLED screen

Lack of 3D Touch

Only goes up to 256GB of storage The iPhone XS is a small powerhouse of a smartphone. The 5.8-inch Super Retina OLED display is absolutely gorgeous, and it still has 3D Touch for those who like to use the feature. It has a great dual lens camera system that can take Portrait Mode images of even pets and inanimate objects, and it can receive the fastest LTE download speeds with Gigabit-class support. However, it doesn't have great battery life, has the smallest screen, and is fairly expensive with only three color options. From $999 at Apple Pros Compact size with full 5.8-inches of Suer Retina OLED screen

Has up to 512GB storage capacity

Supports 3D Touch

Dual lens camera system and Portrait Mode works on pets and objects

Has support for Gigabit-class LTE download speeds Cons Considered expensive

Sub-par battery life

Only three color options

Screen size is smallest of current iPhones

The iPhone XR and iPhone XS are two of the latest iPhone releases from Apple (the iPhone XS Max is just like the iPhone XS, except with a whopping 6.5-inch screen), and surprisingly, the iPhone XR is very close to to having all of the features of the iPhone XS for a few hundred less. Honestly, it's rather impressive for the price.

Let's break it down

When you look at them side-by-side, the iPhone XR and iPhone XS aren't too different from each other, which is rather surprising, considering that the iPhone XR is supposed to be Apple's budget iPhone this generation. If you're looking for a good set of features but don't need the best camera, display, or fastest cellular radios, then the iPhone XR is actually a pretty good pick.

iPhone XR iPhone XS Cost From $749 From $999 Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow, Coral, (PRODUCT)RED Black, White, Gold Body Aluminum Stainless Steel Chip A12 Bionic A12 Bionic Storage capacity 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 64GB, 256GB, 512GB Display Liquid Retina LCD Super Retina OLED Size 6.1-inch 5.8-inch Resolution 1792x828 2436x1125 Pixels-per-inch 326 PPI 458 PPI 3D Touch No Yes Face ID Yes Yes Rear camera Single 12MP/4K Dual 12MP/4K Front camera 7MP TrueDepth 7MP TrueDepth Portrait Mode Yes, only humans Yes, including pets and inanimate objects Depth Control Yes Yes Gigabit-class LTE No Yes Wireless charging Yes Yes Water resistance Up to 1m for 30 min Up to 2m for 30 min

Let's take a look at what both the iPhone XR and iPhone XS have in common: the A12 Bionic chip, Face ID, 12MP rear-facing camera and 7MP front-facing camera with Portrait Mode and Depth Control, and wireless charging. In fact, it's even more impressive that the XR is capable of Portrait Mode at all, considering that it only has a single, wide lens camera. The only negative thing about Portrait Mode on the iPhone XR is the fact that it will only work with human faces, so you can't take Portrait Mode images of your pets and inanimate objects. But the Liquid Retina LCD display is not too shabby at all, considering the price and other features of the handset.

However, if you care about having the best display that can show you the truest blacks and most vibrant colors, then you can't go wrong with the Super Retina OLED display of the iPhone XS. If you must take Portrait Mode images of your furry friends and inanimate objects, then the dual lens system on the iPhone XS is definitely better, as it can also do 2x optical zoom. Also, if you want the fastest LTE speeds possible on your handset, then you can't pass up the iPhone XS and it's Gigabit-class LTE capabilities, assuming you can get the fastest speeds with your carrier in the first place.

However, if you can make a few sacrifices, including lack of 3D Touch, and don't mind saving at least $150, then we think the iPhone XR is good enough for most people. Plus, with six color options, there's at least one color that you'll love.

Our pick iPhone XR The iPhone for most people The iPhone XR is a great budget iPhone that's a good in-between size and comes packed with most of the same features as the iPhone XS and XS Max. It has an A12 Bionic chip, Face ID, Liquid Retina LCD display, ability to do Portrait Mode with some caveats, and comes in plenty of fun colors. For most of the same features, you're saving a few hundred in your pocket, and the battery life is also fairly impressive. From $749 at Apple