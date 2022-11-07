A fix for iPhone Wi-Fi disconnections could be just around the corner with iOS 16.1.1
Thankfully a fix for those Wi-Fi disconnections might be at hand.
A fix for an issue that causes some iPhones to drop their Wi-Fi connection intermittently could be fixed in a future iOS 16.1.1 update, according to a new report.
Some people have reported that their iPhone refuses to stay connected to Wi-Fi ever since updating to iOS 16.1, but it's thought that Apple already has a fix in hand and is ready to roll it out.
Hot fix
With Apple already testing iOS 16.2 with developers as well as those who are on the public beta program, it was thought that Apple might wait until its expected mid-December release window to issue the fix. But a new report by MacRumors (opens in new tab) suggests that isn't the case and that people suffering from the mysterious Wi-Fi bug might get some relief much sooner.
According to the report, the site has noticed iOS 16.1.1 in its website analytics, suggesting that some devices running that software have visited its pages. Considering iOS 16.1.1 isn't a software update that has gone through the beta program, it appears to be something Apple wants to roll out quickly — and one that won't add any new features that Apple needs to have tested before making available to the public. With that in mind, a fix for the Wi-Fi issue would make plenty of sense without too much tea leaf reading.
Those affected by the Wi-Fi bug range from people who use older iPhone XS hardware to the best iPhone to date, Apple's latest and greatest iPhone 14 Pro. Hopefully everyone can look forward to a new software fix sooner rather than later.
Apple's iOS 16 family of releases hasn't been without its issue. Even without the Wi-Fi problem, many found that iOS 16 caused strange camera issues on new iPhones, while others couldn't get new handsets activated. Others find that iOS 16.1 causes a slight jitter when closing apps, a bug that is thankfully fixed in the current iOS 16.2 beta.
