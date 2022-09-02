A ton of iPods are about to go on Apple's obsolete list

A few more iPods are about to go the way of the dinosaur.

According to a memo obtained by MacRumors, Apple is alerting authorized service providers that it is planning to add a number of iPod models to the company's obsolete list. The devices being added include generations of the iPod shuffle, iPod nano, and iPod touch.

In a memo sent to authorized service providers obtained by MacRumors, Apple says that the late 2012 model of the iPod shuffle, alongside the seventh-generation iPod nano and the fifth-generation model iPod touch, will be marked as obsolete on September 30. The 16GB variant of the fifth-generation iPod touch is already marked as obsolete, with Apple looking to add the 32GB and 64GB options to the list later this month.

Here's the list of devices reportedly being added to the obsolete list:

iPod shuffle (Late 2012)

iPod nano (7th generation)

iPod touch (5th generation, 32GB and 64GB)

What happens when a device is obsolete?

Once the models are officially on the obsolete list, they will no longer be able to receive hardware service from a repair center, meaning that customers can no longer get them repaired by Apple or one of its Authorized Service Providers. They can still get it repaired by a third party, but those repairs will no longer be backed by Apple.

The company officially discontinued the iPod earlier this year in May. With the advent of the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and HomePod, iPod sales had slowly decreased year over year for the company to the point that it was finally time to say goodbye to the device that changed music for good.

Apple does not plan to bring back the iPod and, for those looking for one, you'll need to look to second-hand options on eBay, Facebook Marketplace, and elsewhere. That said, a better idea would be to pick up an iPhone or Apple Watch at this point.