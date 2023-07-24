After iPhone 15's upgrade, Apple is planning a bezel-less iPhone future

While iPhone 15 is allegedly going to have thinner bezels on its display, Apple is already asking manufacturers to look into displays with no bezels at all for a future model.

According to TheELec, Apple has been asking both Samsung and LG to, "improve thin film encapsulation (TFE) and under panel camera (UPC) technologies, while also securing space for the antenna."

It's a trope of Apple to take away certain aspects of its products to make it easier on the eye for its users and potential customers. Take the removal of the home button with the iPhone X for example, or the notch with Dynamic Island in iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.

While there were rumors that the charging port would disappear, it seems unlikely, as that would be a step too far for many. But to have a display that would give the impression that it would trickle over the edge of the phone is an enticing thought - but when could it arrive?

Is it the endgame?

Samsung has tried this before with its Galaxy Note Edge, where you could have a taskbar of shortcuts on the side of the device thanks to the curved display. But it was another example of simply doing it first, way before the iPhone X arrived from Apple, and the Edge was deemed a failure, with low sales in 2014.

With Apple clearly looking into an iPhone with a bezel-less display with Samsung and LG, we wouldn't be surprised if we saw this arrive in the Pro and Pro Max line in the next 3-5 years.

A bezel-less iPhone is the dream upgrade for many, as it means that more pixels can fit into the display, meaning more content can be squeezed in. Take the design of the iPhone 3G for example - a 3.5-inch display where a home button and the speaker surround it.

Your thumb covered the entire display, and you didn't need to move the phone to reach for Control Center or to touch the Dynamic Island to launch an app it was displaying. But it was an iconic design for its time before we all wanted bigger iPhones to showcase our content and games.

The same can apply here for a bezel-less iPhone all over again.

While the removal of the Home Button in the iPhone X meant that the display could be bigger, the notch and Dynamic Island still have the speaker included. So if Apple's efforts mean that we'll soon see this and the front camera behind the display soon, alongside a bezel-less display, we could be in for an exciting future iPhone once again.