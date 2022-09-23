Android is already copying the Dynamic Island

Well, that took less than a week.

The iPhone 14 Pro has only been in the hands of customers for about a week now and one of the biggest new features of the phone, despite its goofy name, is the Dynamic Island. The feature, which dynamically changes to provide useful information and interaction for common system messages and background activities, is a handy and arguably magical feature for Apple's new Pro iPhone lineup.

Many quickly wondered how long it would take Android to steal the feature and it appears that it took less than a week to do so. While most talked about one of the phone manufacturers, like Samsung or Xiaomi, releasing a phone that had similar functionality, a little old Android app beat all of them to the punch.

Spotted by TechRadar, the DynamicSpot app aims to provide a similar experience to the Dynamic Island for Android devices:

With dynamicSpot you can easily get the iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island feature on your device! dynamicSpot gives you Dynamic Island mini multitasking feature, making it easier to access recent notifications or phone status changes. Just tap on the little black dynamic spot / popup to open the displayed app, long press the popup to expand it and view more details.

According to the Google Play Store, the app has already been downloaded over 100,000 times.

It's better on the real thing

Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro (Image credit: Apple )

Of course, Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max is still the best place to experience the feature. Apple went as far as adding a dedicated display engine to power the feature, so it's unlikely the experience on Android will be as smooth.

Still, it's cool to see someone recreate the general experience for anyone to enjoy on a completely different platform.

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are both on sale now, but you'll have a tough time finding one in stores. Delivery estimates from Apple are already as far out as late October, and the company is ramping up production of both models to try and keep up with demand.