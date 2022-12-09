Apple and Ericsson finally settle long dispute over cellular patents

Apple and Ericsson seem to have finally buried the hatchet over their long-running legal dispute over the company's cellular patents.

In a press release (opens in new tab), Ericsson announced that the two companies have reached a licensing agreement, ending their ongoing patent dispute. The company describes the deal as a "multi-year, global patent license agreement."

In addition to the licensing agreement, the company says that it and Apple have agreed to "strengthen their technology and business collaboration, including in technology, interoperability, and standards development."

This dispute has been a long one

The dispute began in 2015, when Ericsson filed a lawsuit against Apple, alleging that the tech giant was using its patented technology without permission. After nearly eight years of legal wrangling, the two companies have finally come to an agreement. Under the terms of the deal, Apple will pay Ericsson an undisclosed amount of money for the use of its patented technology.

The agreement likely covers a broad range of technologies, including many of the key technologies used in smartphones and other consumer electronics. This means that Apple will be able to continue using Ericsson's patented technology in its products without fear of further legal action.

The settlement is a major win for Ericsson, as it has been locked in a bitter legal battle with Apple for several years. The Swedish telecommunications company had been seeking millions, if not billions at this point, of dollars in damages from Apple, but it is not clear how much it will receive under the terms of the deal.

Christina Petersson, Chief Intellectual Property Officer at Ericsson said that “we are pleased to settle the litigations with Apple with this agreement, which is of strategic importance to our 5G licensing program. This will allow both companies to continue to focus on bringing the best technology to the global market.”

Overall, the agreement between Apple and Ericsson is a positive indicator for both companies, as well as for consumers who enjoy the technologies that both companies use to bring better cellular technology to the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch.