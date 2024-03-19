Apple and Google's discussions to bring Google's Gemini AI to iPhone seconded by the New York Times

Earlier this week, Bloomberg reported that Apple and Google are working on a “blockbuster agreement that would shake up the AI industry.” Top Apple analyst Mark Gurman reported that the two companies are in “active negotiations to let Apple license Gemini, Google’s set of generative AI models.”

Days later, we've got another report that seconds these discussions. This time around, it's from the New York Times. The new report backs up what Gurman previously reported, with a source of "three people with knowledge of the discussions."

"Apple is in discussions with Google about using the search giant’s generative artificial intelligence model called Gemini for its next iPhone, as the company races to embrace a technology that has upended the tech industry," the Times wrote. "The talks are preliminary and the exact scope of a potential deal hasn’t been defined, three people with knowledge of the discussions said."

While unconfirmed by either Apple or Google, it's safe to take this second report as confirmation that the companies are indeed in talks. With multiple sources behind the news, there's no reason to doubt the validity of the story.

In time for iPhone 16?

The New York Times report specifically mentions implementing Gemini in time for the "next iPhone." That's the iPhone 16, which is due in September if Apple follows its usual schedule. This also lines up with what we've been hearing about Apple's AI efforts.

We’ve heard rumors of iOS 18 receiving a major AI boost ahead of its reveal later this year. After most likely debuting in June at the WWDC 2024 developer conference, iOS 18 is set to arrive at some point in the fall alongside the release of the iPhone 16. That would mean Apple and Google's Gemini partnership would have to be baked into iOS 18. We might be seeing glimpses of the tool as soon as the summer.

More from iMore