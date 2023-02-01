Apple is no longer signing iOS 16.2 for the iPhone

Apple has stopped signing iOS 16.2, meaning that it is now blocking downgrades to that version of iOS on the iPhone. This means that anyone who wants to install a version of iOS must now install iOS 16.3.

Apple is known to stop signing older versions of iOS as it releases newer versions in order to make sure that users are running the latest version of Apple's software for the iPhone. Newer versions of each software not only include new features and bug fixes but performance improvements and security updates as well.

Now, anyone who attempts to restore an iPhone will have only iOS 16.3 as Apple is now blocking downgrades to iOS 16.2. Those who are on the developer and public beta train can, of course, still install the latest iOS betas.

You can't downgrade anymore

While some do enjoy the option of downgrading to an earlier version of iOS as a backstop to issues with a newer version of the software, that opening is usually short. If you are running iOS 16.3 and experiencing issues, you'll need to wait until Apple releases a newer update.

iOS 16.3 is the latest public version of iOS 16. The latest version of iOS includes support for physical Security Keys, a new method for making Emergency SOS calls, support for the new HomePod that Apple is officially launching on Friday, a new Unity wallpaper to celebrate Black History Month, and a ton of bug fixes. It was a pretty massive release that crossed iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, and macOS that brought many features across the different devices.

iOS 16.3 is available for users to download now if they are running the public version of iOS. Apple still hasn't released the first beta of iOS 16.4, but rumors continue to grow that the company could release its first beta for the next version as soon as next week.