Apple Pay is now live for customers of this bank in Morocco

Apple Pay, the feature that allows people to make contactless payments using an iPhone or an Apple Watch, is now available in Morocco for the first time.

Moroccan customers of one bank can now sign up to use Apple Pay and make secure and private payments. People will also be able to make payments online using Apple Pay as well.

Customers of CIH Bank in Morocco were given the news of Apple Pay support via a post to Twitter.

Apple Pay expansion

CIH Bank's tweet says that customers "can now pay with your iPhone and your watch with ease and fluidity," according to Twitter's built-in translation feature.

Avec CIH BANK, vous pouvez désormais payer avec votre Iphone et votre Watch en toute simplicité et fluidité ✨#applepay

Moroccans won't need to rush out and buy the best iPhone just to use Apple Pay, thankfully. Any iPhone with Face ID or Touch ID, bar the iPhone 5s, supports Apple Pay and the Apple Watch Series 1 or later is good to go as well.

Moroccan support for Apple Pay was also confirmed by @aaronp613 who noted that Apple Pay support for Morroco had been added to Apple's servers.

As per the Apple Pay backend: Apple Pay is now live in Morocco!

Apple Pay continues to expand around the world as the months and years roll on after making its debut in the United States in 2014. Users in some cities around the world can also use Apple Pay Express Transit, a feature that allows for quick payments without first having to authenticate via Face ID or Touch ID.

Another addition to the main Apple Pay feature is Tap to Pay on iPhone, a feature that allows people to accept payments using nothing more than their phone. That feature recently came to the U.K. for the first time, too.

Don't have an iPhone that supports Apple Pay? The iPhone 15 will arrive this fall assuming Apple follows its own past release cadence and will be a big upgrade from your current model.