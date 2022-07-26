Apple to launch rare iPhone 13 discount in China ahead of iPhone 14

Apple will this weekend hold a promotion on its iPhone 13 lineup in China ahead of the iPhone 14 launch, in a rare move to try and buoy customers to buy its devices.

As noted by Bloomberg Apple is hosting a weekend of summer discounts beginning on Friday, July 29, and lasting until the close of play on August 1. Apple is discounting the following products:

A rare markdown...

The biggest discount to be found is 600 yuan off Apple's best iPhone the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max (about $90), there are smaller discounts of 500 yuan on the iPhone 12, 250 on AirPods Pro, and 200 on the iPhone SE and Apple Watch SE. The third-generation AirPods will also be discounted by 150 yuan.

While these aren't massive discounts by any means, it is rare for Apple to hold any kind of discount event on any of its products in stores, especially outside the U.S.

As expected there are some terms and conditions, you'll need to pay via Alipay, Huabei, China Merchants Bank, China Construction Bank, or Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, and discounted items are limited to two units per customer per product category (iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods).

There are also a limited number of products to go around, Apple says that only 22,000 iPhones, 1,700 Apple Watch models, and 3,000 pairs of AirPods will be available for the whole weekend, so Chinese customers looking for a discount need to move fast!

Bloomberg says the move comes as China's economy "tries to bounce back from major Covid-19 lockdowns in business hubs Shanghai and Beijing" as companies like Apple fight weakening consumer demand, inflation, and supply chain issues.

Apple's iPhone 14 is likely just weeks away, with a launch expected in the usual September window. The company's 'Pro' device is expected to make big strides on this year's model with new cameras, an always-on display, and more. However, the 'regular' iPhone 14 should be quite a modest upgrade save for a new 6.7-inch version that replaces the iPhone mini.