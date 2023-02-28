Apple's EU antitrust investigation could make it easier to pay for your favorite services
Anti-steering now looks top of the agenda.
A new report into the ongoing EU investigation into Apple claims the focus has narrowed down on "the way the tech giant restricts apps such as Spotify from telling users about alternative subscription options."
FT reports that "three people with knowledge of the situation" gave the insight and that the move signals the European Commission will push forward with its Apple antitrust probe despite the introduction of the Digital Services Act, a series of sweeping new laws designed to curb the power of big tech companies like Apple.
The "anti-steering" practice raised the ire of Judge Yvonne Gonzalez-Rogers during the Epic Games Free Fortnite trial, and it was the only successful legal challenge that Epic Games mounted. But what are these "anti-steering" policies and how could the move impact your iPhone?
Anti-steering in the App Store
"Anti-steering" measures on the App Store and devices like the iPhone are policies enforced by Apple that prohibit developers from directing customers away from the App Store in order to buy digital products elsewhere, possibly bypassing Apple's commission.
For example, Spotify doesn't currently allow users to pay for a subscription through Apple's App Store, because 30% of that money would go to Apple. However, Spotify is also not allowed to tell customers that they can go to Spotify's website to sign up. During the Epic Games trial, Apple protested that telling customers they can get App Store goods elsewhere for cheaper would be akin to Levi's putting a sign up in a department store advertising their jeans at a lower price in their own shop.
If the EU does hone in on this and judge Apple to be in breach of antitrust laws, an enforced change could see developers allowed to include links within their apps diverting customers to a website or online store that offers the same products but at a cheaper price, something Apple has been keen to avoid previously.
iMore Newsletter
Get the best of iMore in your inbox, every day!
Stephen Warwick has written about Apple for five years at iMore and previously elsewhere. He covers all of iMore's latest breaking news regarding all of Apple's products and services, both hardware and software. Stephen has interviewed industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. He also specializes in curating and reviewing audio hardware and has experience beyond journalism in sound engineering, production, and design.
Before becoming a writer Stephen studied Ancient History at University and also worked at Apple for more than two years. Stephen is also a host on the iMore show, a weekly podcast recorded live that discusses the latest in breaking Apple news, as well as featuring fun trivia about all things Apple. Follow him on Twitter @stephenwarwick9
Get the best of iMore in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.