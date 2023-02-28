Apple's EU antitrust investigation could make it easier to pay for your favorite services

A new report into the ongoing EU investigation into Apple claims the focus has narrowed down on "the way the tech giant restricts apps such as Spotify from telling users about alternative subscription options."

FT reports that "three people with knowledge of the situation" gave the insight and that the move signals the European Commission will push forward with its Apple antitrust probe despite the introduction of the Digital Services Act, a series of sweeping new laws designed to curb the power of big tech companies like Apple.

The "anti-steering" practice raised the ire of Judge Yvonne Gonzalez-Rogers during the Epic Games Free Fortnite trial, and it was the only successful legal challenge that Epic Games mounted. But what are these "anti-steering" policies and how could the move impact your iPhone?

Anti-steering in the App Store

"Anti-steering" measures on the App Store and devices like the iPhone are policies enforced by Apple that prohibit developers from directing customers away from the App Store in order to buy digital products elsewhere, possibly bypassing Apple's commission.

For example, Spotify doesn't currently allow users to pay for a subscription through Apple's App Store, because 30% of that money would go to Apple. However, Spotify is also not allowed to tell customers that they can go to Spotify's website to sign up. During the Epic Games trial, Apple protested that telling customers they can get App Store goods elsewhere for cheaper would be akin to Levi's putting a sign up in a department store advertising their jeans at a lower price in their own shop.

If the EU does hone in on this and judge Apple to be in breach of antitrust laws, an enforced change could see developers allowed to include links within their apps diverting customers to a website or online store that offers the same products but at a cheaper price, something Apple has been keen to avoid previously.