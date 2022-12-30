At least one iPhone 15 model could see a price break in 2023

A well-known Apple news leaker based in South Korea has published some exciting news about the iPhone 15 series. At least one iPhone 15 model could see a price break compared to the iPhone 14 models, according to Yeux1122 on Naver (opens in new tab) via Macworld (opens in new tab). The possible news comes as Apple continues to deal with weakened iPhone 14 Plus sales.

As Macworld rightly notes, Apple plans iPhone releases years in advance. This long-running strategy means it won't cancel the iPhone 15 Plus despite the poor showing of the iPhone 14 Plus. Instead, we could see a surprising price break.

However, the possible price cut would only be on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, and not the higher-priced iPhone 15 Pro models.

A fluid situation

The iPhone 14 costs $799, while the iPhone 14 Plus is $899. The latter replaced the iPhone mini in the lineup, which started at $699 for the still-available iPhone 13 mini. Yeux1122 says it's "highly likely" Apple will reduce the price of the iPhone 15 Plus, given the iPhone 14 Plus woes.

The situation on the ground could change, however. For example, Apple could announce stellar FY 23 First Quarter results for the iPhone 14 series, making an iPhone 15 Plus price break less necessary.

Apple isn't one to embrace price breaks for its most popular products. And it's important to note this is just one report. Until others mention a possible iPhone 15 series price cut, taking this news with extreme caution is essential. Regardless, the next-generation iPhones won't be announced until September, so Apple has plenty of time to decide on whether to change price points.

Apple's current iPhone lineup includes the 2022 iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, and iPhone SE (third-generation). It also sells the 2021 iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, and 2020 iPhone 12.