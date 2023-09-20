Brazilian iPhone owners can now accept payments using Tap to Pay

Apple's Tap to Pay feature is now available in Brazil for the first time, making the country just the sixth to support it.

Tap to Pay allows people to receive payments using nothing more than their iPhone, with Brazilian fintech company CloudWalk adding support via its InfinitePay platform.

Vendors can now receive contactless payments using just their iPhones, with customers able to buy items using Apple Pay as well as contactless credit and debit cards.

Just an iPhone and an app

Those looking to accept payments will need to have the InfinitePay app installed on their iPhones. Tap to Pay also supports PIN entry should it be required, too. Apple doesn't store any card details and both the business' and customer's data remains private and secure throughout, as you might expect.

"With Tap to Pay on iPhone, merchants can quickly start accepting contactless payments using only their iPhone, unlocking a great opportunity for people to create businesses of all sizes," Luis Silva, founder and CEO of CloudWalk, said in a press release provided to iMore. "We are excited to enable this technology in Brazil for our InfinitePay users. Our goal is to democratize access to the world's most innovative payment services and provide merchants the ability to accept payments quickly, and the integration of Tap to Pay on iPhone is a significant step in that direction.”

Tap to Pay works on any iPhone XS or later running the latest versions of iOS so long as that InfinitePay app is installed via the App Store. That's good news of course — you won't need to buy the latest and best iPhone just to accept payments.

Brazilians who need more information on Tap to Pay can learn more over on the InfinitePay website. Alternatively, Apple has a page on its Developer website that also details more about the feature.