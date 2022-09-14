Clean Energy Charging comes to iPhone with iOS 16 beta 1

Apple's new Clean Energy Charging feature is now available for developers with the first iOS 16.1 beta installed. That update will likely be released to the public within weeks, so you might not have to wait too long to try it out for yourself.

That is, assuming you're in the United States. At launch, at least, that's the only place you'll be able to use this particular feature.

Energy matters

Apple announced the new Clean Energy Charging feature when it released iOS 16 on Monday, saying that it would be made available via a software update before the end of the year. It now looks like iOS 16.1 will be that update, with the new beta including the option to toggle Clean Energy Charging on and off at will.

There's also a new battery feature in iOS 16.1 called "Clean Energy Charging"

The text displayed beneath the setting says that "iPhone will try to reduce your carbon footprint by selectively charging when lower carbon emission electricity is available." It goes on to say that the iPhone will learn the user's daily charging routine so that it can be charged to 100% before it's needed.

Initial reports suggest that the new feature will be enabled automatically by default, although that might not be the case for everyone. It's also possible that Apple could change that behavior before we see the iOS 16.1 feature made available to all.

Potentially the best iPhone toggle for people hoping to reduce their carbon footprint, this addition is just one of the many that will arrive via iOS 16 updates before the end of the year. Support for Matter, Live Activities, and more is all slated to arrive soon enough, while the entire iPadOS 16 update will not arrive until next month. The same goes for macOS Ventura, too, with developers still testing beta versions for those ahead of the big public release.