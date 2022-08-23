Do you have an original iPhone? It could be worth $35k (sealed)

Do you or someone you know have the original iPhone released in 2007? Well, it could fetch you a solid $35,000 now. A recently held auction at RR Auction saw a sealed original iPhone sold for $35,414, a whopping 70 times the phone's original price — $499.

As you can see in the listing, the phone box was completely sealed, which is one reason it could fetch such a huge price.

Just the latest auction entry in vintage Apple products

The listing says the phone in question is model A1203, order MA712LL/A, with 8GB storage. The box has a picture of the iPhone with twelve icons on the screen, marking it as one of the phones from the early batches, circa 2007. According to RR Auctions, the later batches had 13 logos, with an additional iTunes logo present.

The original iPhone came with impressive hardware for the time. You got a 3.5" 320 x 480 screen. It had a 412MHz ARM chip running under the hood and a 1400 mAh battery powering everything. It was available in three storage variants, 4 GB, 8 GB, and 16 GB, which means the model on auction was the middle model at the time.

This follows the recent auction of an Apple 1 computer, which was also sold off at RR Auctions. It was sold for over $677,000, mostly thanks to the belief that it was one of the boards that were "hand-soldered by Woz in 1976" and got Apple its first big order.

So, if you'd like to list one of your original sealed iPhones up for auction, you could do so. Vintage Apple products are going for a huge markup over the original prices, so now might be the time to get some good returns on your OG Apple gear and maybe pick up one of the newer best iPhones currently available.