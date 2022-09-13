Facebook surprises everyone with iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets

Facebook's new app update adds support for iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets for the first time. The update, which is now available for download in the App Store, comes just hours after the iOS 16 update was released.

While plenty of apps have been able to get updates ready for the iOS 16 release, few would have expected Facebook to be one of those to take advantage of the new feature on day one. Yet, here we are.

Two to choose from

In its current form, the Facebook app offers two different Lock Screen widgets for you to choose from. The first one displays the birthdays of your friends and family while the second displays "the latest from Facebook at a glance." Both of the selections can be added to your Lock Screen so that you can see them without needing to unlock your iPhone.

What's more, the new widgets are also available as part of the new iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max's Always-On Display, meaning you won't even need to wake your handset to see what's going on. Perfect for those who want to keep abreast of what's happening in the world of Facebook.

Meta has outdone itself by releasing Facebook app update with iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets support on day 1 🤪 pic.twitter.com/hZQLdIhClUSeptember 12, 2022 See more

The iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets are a big addition for iPhone owners and one that is already proving popular among owners of existing iPhones. The iOS 16 update is compatible with iPhone X and newer, although those wanting to get the very best out of it will want to take an iPhone 14 Pro for a spin thanks to that new Always-On Display.

With iOS 16 being the best iPhone software to date, all eyes will be on the incoming iPadOS 16 update to see how that improves iPad life for users. That update won't land until October, however, with Apple thought to be taking some time to make sure that the new Stage Manager feature is as strong as possible. Previous beta releases have proven the new multitasking feature to be lacking, with many testers suggesting the software's delay from September to October was a wise decision on Apple's part.