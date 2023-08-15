Forget the iPhone 15 Pro, 2024's refresh is tipped for huge camera and Wi-Fi upgrades

Apple hasn't yet gotten around to announcing the iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro lineups, but it looks like we can already start looking forward to what will come after them. The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are already starting to get attention, and it sounds like they might have plenty to offer.

According to one analyst the best iPhones of 2024 will gain in two notable ways, giving them upgrades over the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

If correct, Apple is working on upgrades to both the Wi-Fi and camera systems of its 2024 flagship models and while the upgrades are unlikely to stop anyone from buying this year's refreshed iPhones, they're still very much noteworthy.

Faster Wi-Fi and better camera

MacRumors reports that Jeff Pu, an analyst at Hong Kong investment firm Haitong International Securities, believes that Apple will offer an upgraded Wi-Fi capability on next year's high-end models. That will reportedly include an upgrade to Wi-Fi 7 technology, allowing for faster transfer speeds and improved latency when connected to routers that also support the same standard.

Apple is still in the process of adding the slower Wi-Fi 6E technology to its devices, with the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max expected to feature the upgrade over the current models' Wi-Fi 6 support.

Perhaps more interesting is Pu's belief that Apple will upgrade the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max to a new 48-megapixel ultrawide camera, making for much-improved shots when using that particular sensor. While Apple's current Pro iPhones do have 48-megapixel main cameras, their ultrawide sensors are limited to just 12 megapixels. The upgraded 48-megapixel sensor should allow for improved performance in low light conditions while also taking Apple ProRAW shots.

We can likely expect Apple to announce the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models in September 2024, with this year's iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro unveiling expected to take place within weeks.