Huge iPhone layout changes with 'streamlined' Home screen hinted in iOS 16.2
Apple is working on making it easier for people to use their iPhone and iPad.
Apple is working on a new way for people to streamline the iPhone and iPad Home screen experience, according to a new report. The underpinnings for a feature codenamed "Clarity" are reportedly already present in the latest iOS 16.2 beta.
The new interface would reportedly be an accessibility feature, changing the layout of the Home screen, increasing the size of text and buttons, and giving people the option to customize other aspects of iOS to meet their needs.
Accessibility matters
9to5Mac reports that the feature is currently unavailable for people who have iOS 16.2 beta 2 installed, but that it will eventually be used to make iPhones and iPads more accessible.
When enabled, the new feature will allow people more control over how their iPhone or iPad looks and functions. "For example, users will be able to set things like UI and larger text, apps available on the Home Screen, allowed contacts, and access to hardware buttons for when Custom Accessibility Mode is enabled," the report claims. It goes on to note that a password lockout will also be available to ensure that changes to settings cannot be made without authentication.
Like similar accessibility features, the new mode will be easily enabled by triple-clicking the side button or Home button, bringing the settings online. The same method will also be used to quickly disable the feature, too.
While the first signs of this new accessibility feature are present in iOS 16.2 beta 2, it isn't yet clear whether it will make its debut with the final iOS 16.2 release. That's expected to be made available in mid-December, but the feature itself could be released as part of a future update in 2023.
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too.
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.