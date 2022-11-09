Huge iPhone layout changes with 'streamlined' Home screen hinted in iOS 16.2

Apple is working on a new way for people to streamline the iPhone and iPad Home screen experience, according to a new report. The underpinnings for a feature codenamed "Clarity" are reportedly already present in the latest iOS 16.2 beta.

The new interface would reportedly be an accessibility feature, changing the layout of the Home screen, increasing the size of text and buttons, and giving people the option to customize other aspects of iOS to meet their needs.

Accessibility matters

(Image credit: 9to5Mac)

9to5Mac reports that the feature is currently unavailable for people who have iOS 16.2 beta 2 installed, but that it will eventually be used to make iPhones and iPads more accessible.

When enabled, the new feature will allow people more control over how their iPhone or iPad looks and functions. "For example, users will be able to set things like UI and larger text, apps available on the Home Screen, allowed contacts, and access to hardware buttons for when Custom Accessibility Mode is enabled," the report claims. It goes on to note that a password lockout will also be available to ensure that changes to settings cannot be made without authentication.

Like similar accessibility features, the new mode will be easily enabled by triple-clicking the side button or Home button, bringing the settings online. The same method will also be used to quickly disable the feature, too.

While the first signs of this new accessibility feature are present in iOS 16.2 beta 2, it isn't yet clear whether it will make its debut with the final iOS 16.2 release. That's expected to be made available in mid-December, but the feature itself could be released as part of a future update in 2023.