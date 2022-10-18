iOS 16.1 fixes infuriating iPhone copy & paste permissions

A new change in the latest iOS 16.1 beta makes it easier to control which apps have access to the clipboard following a mess that saw permission dialogs appear constantly.

The iOS 16 release caused some apps to repeatedly ask for permission to access data copied by others, but the iOS 16.0.2 update addressed that. With iOS 16.1, Apple is going further by adding a new menu that gives people per-app control over how they handle the clipboard.

Permission granted

With iOS 16.1 beta 4 installed users can now head to the Settings app and select any app that has previously asked for permission to access the clipboard. A new Paste from Other Apps menu is now available, with three options ready to be selected.

Ask — The app will continue to ask for permission to paste content from other apps every time it wants to.

— The app will continue to ask for permission to paste content from other apps every time it wants to. Deny — The app will not be allowed to paste content from other apps.

— The app will not be allowed to paste content from other apps. Allow — The app will be allowed to paste content from other apps and will not prompt for permission again.

The new change is an improvement and gives people more granular control while allowing them to go back and revoke access if they want to — or simply force the app to ask every time it wants to use the clipboard.

Apple's iOS 16.1 update is now available to developers as well as those brave enough to run the public beta on their iPhone. There's no official word yet on when this update will be made available to everyone, but it's expected to be relatively soon, likely later this month.

The iOS 16.1 update will bring with it a number of additions including support for Live Activities, a redesigned battery percentage indicator for more devices, and a clean energy charging option that will charge your iPhone when cleaner energy is being used.