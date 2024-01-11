iOS 17.3 beta 3 has finally arrived, just after beta 2 was unexpectedly pulled — A brand new security function for stolen iPhones is on the way

The iOS 17.3 beta 3 has finally gone live for developers and it adds a long-awaited security feature.

Just last week, iOS 17.3 beta 2 was released for developers and subsequently removed as it was causing some iPhone users to get caught in boot loops . This rendered iPhones unusable until reverting to a previous version of the operating software. While unusual, this is not unheard of, and has happened as recently as iOS 14 in 2020.

iOS 17.2 beta 3, as well as including some general bug fixes, finally implements Stolen Device Protection, a smart feature that makes it harder for thieves to access your phone. Essentially, your passcode doesn’t work in unfamiliar locations and requires Face ID to unlock your phone. If the thief attempts to change your Apple ID password or look at sensitive information, they need to pass the Face ID twice at timed intervals.

When iOS 17.3 eventually launches, it will also come with collaborative playlists on Apple Music and may see some integration with the Apple Vision Pro, which is due to launch at the beginning of February.

Be cautious — iMore’s take

As the iOS 17.3 beta 2 debacle shows, you should only install and use new iOS betas with caution and should avoid using it on your main device where possible. Beta testers and developer getting their hands on it allows them to provide Apple with feedback, which can be used to implement the update at a later date.

Generally speaking, if you want the new security function or any other new features, you should wait until it has been thoroughly tested and made publicly available first. This software is still being developed and can be very different by the time it is officially released.