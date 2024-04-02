iOS 17.5 finally arrives alongside macOS 14.5 and visionOS 1.2 after weeks of no developer betas

Finally, Apple has released the first beta of iOS 17.5 for developers. It sits alongside new betas for Apple's other devices, including macOS 14.5, visionOS 1.2, watchOS 10.5, tvOS 17.5, and HomePod 17.5.

This comes after weeks of no new developer beta software releases, but around two weeks after the roll-out of iOS 17.4.1 to everyone. This version contained important bug fixes and security patches.

iOS 17.5 contains more minor features than anything groundbreaking. Most of the biggest features of iOS 17 are already released. There's a minor update to the podcast widget for the home screen, and we're expecting some other changes to the app ecosystem in line with the EU's requirements.

You should only install and use new iOS developer betas with caution, and should avoid using it on your main device where possible. Beta testers and developer getting their hands on it allows them to provide Apple with feedback, which can be used to implement the update at a later date. If you're signed up to the developer betas, you'll see the new software when you try to update your iPhone.

iOS 17.5 isn't the biggest change

As we already noted, there aren't any major new features in this beta. But, some of the other beta software includes bigger changes. The latest version of visionOS includes a big update to Personas (called Spatial Personas), allowing them to occupy virtual space.

It looks like Apple is slowing things down on the iOS front ahead of WWDC 2024. At the developer conference, we expect to see the announcement of iOS 18 – Apple's next major update for the best iPhones.

