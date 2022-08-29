iPhone 14 Pro sure to get a $100 price increase, reiterates analyst

Apple is all set to announce the new iPhone 14 and 14 Pro at the upcoming event on September 7, and a price bump for the Pro models seems very likely right now. Analyst Dan Ives, who had previously said that the iPhone 14 lineup could get a $100 price bump, has now reiterated the same. He says the iPhone 14 will likely keep the same price, while the 14 Pro/Pro Max models will get a $100 increase.

iPhone 14 unlikely to cost more, but a missing Mini model may mean a higher entry point

Dan Ives from Wedbush Securities talked about the iPhone 14 lineup's pricing in a this in a note to the firm's clients, posted on Philip Elmer-DeWitt's Apple 3.0. There's no brand new information here, but what we have is a more solid statement on the price increase for the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro.

Ives cites component price increases and additional functionality as the reason for the price increase. Apple seems to be passing on the additional cost to the consumer.

There's a catch, though, and that's the missing Mini model. While Apple is said to be keeping the price of the iPhone 14 the same as that of the 13, the entry point could still rise. That's because rumors have said that the iPhone Mini will not make a comeback this year. If that happens, the cheapest new iPhone will be the 14, which will cost $100 more than the cheapest iPhone 13, the 13 Mini, did.

So while Apple may technically keep the iPhone 14 priced the same as the iPhone 13, buying an iPhone 14 series phone is bound to be a $100 costlier affair across the board.

In any case, we'll see what Apple has in store for the iPhone 14 when it refreshes its lineup of the best iPhones on September 7. Stay tuned!